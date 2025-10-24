Left Menu

Legal Battle Unfolds: Letitia James Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Court

New York Attorney General Letitia James pleaded not guilty to charges of bank fraud in federal court. Accused of lying on mortgage documents, James faces criminal charges amid claims of a politicized justice system. Supporters rally for her, while she and Trump appeal previous court rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:31 IST
New York Attorney General Letitia James, known for her stance against President Donald Trump, declared her innocence in federal court regarding allegations of bank fraud on Friday. Charged with falsifying mortgage documents, James appeared in Norfolk, Virginia, declaring 'Not guilty' to both charges as supporters rallied outside.

Addressing her supporters, James emphasized the broader implications of her case, arguing that the justice system is being manipulated as a tool for political vengeance. 'This is about all of us,' she stated defiantly, as the crowd chanted in solidarity.

James, who had previously secured a significant fraud judgment against Trump, now finds herself entangled in legal challenges. The case's political undertones are further complicated by claims that Trump is using federal law enforcement to target opponents, continuing a contentious narrative that has divided public opinion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

