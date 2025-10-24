Operation Madre Tierra VII Cracks Down on Environmental Crime in Latin America

A sweeping two-month, multinational police crackdown, dubbed Operation Madre Tierra VII, resulted in the arrest of 225 individuals across nine Latin American countries for environmental crimes, Interpol announced on Friday.

The operation, coordinated by Interpol's Central America bureau, uncovered over 400 cases of illegal logging, wildlife trafficking, illegal mining, and pollution offenses, highlighting the involvement of organized crime networks. These networks are voraciously driving deforestation and exploiting protected species for profit.

Large seizures included live animals and 2.4 tons of shark fins, indicating the scope of illicit trade exported as far as Europe and Asia. The operation, part of Project GAIA, has uncovered how seamlessly environmental crimes intersect with traditional organized crime, necessitating stronger governance and a coordinated international response.

