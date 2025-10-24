Left Menu

Panic in the Capital: Fake Bomb Threats Target Over 300 Schools

Over 300 schools in Delhi were evacuated due to bomb threats from 'Terrorizers 111'. The alerts were a hoax, with claims of C4 explosives around school buildings. Emergency services thoroughly inspected the premises. No suspicious items were found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:10 IST
Panic in the Capital: Fake Bomb Threats Target Over 300 Schools
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos prevailed across Delhi as over 300 schools received bomb threat emails early Friday morning. Authorities were quick to evacuate the premises, launching a comprehensive safety inspection.

The distressing series of alerts started at 8.15 a.m. with a call to the CRPF School in Dwarka, and quickly spread, affecting institutions such as Sant Darshan Public School and Shanti Gyan Niketan, among others. A disturbing email by 'Terrorizers 111' claimed explosives were placed around school buildings, demanding a reaction within 24 hours.

Emergency services, including the Delhi Fire Service, police, and bomb disposal units, combed through the schools but found no suspicious items. Officials declared the threats a hoax, offering relief amidst the initial panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract

Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract

 India
2
Australian Cricketers Targeted: Stalking and Assault in Indore

Australian Cricketers Targeted: Stalking and Assault in Indore

 India
3
Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

 India
4
Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025