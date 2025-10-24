Panic in the Capital: Fake Bomb Threats Target Over 300 Schools

Chaos prevailed across Delhi as over 300 schools received bomb threat emails early Friday morning. Authorities were quick to evacuate the premises, launching a comprehensive safety inspection.

The distressing series of alerts started at 8.15 a.m. with a call to the CRPF School in Dwarka, and quickly spread, affecting institutions such as Sant Darshan Public School and Shanti Gyan Niketan, among others. A disturbing email by 'Terrorizers 111' claimed explosives were placed around school buildings, demanding a reaction within 24 hours.

Emergency services, including the Delhi Fire Service, police, and bomb disposal units, combed through the schools but found no suspicious items. Officials declared the threats a hoax, offering relief amidst the initial panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)