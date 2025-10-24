Brawl at Mangaluru Bar: Stabbings, Arrests, and Manhunt

In a violent altercation in Mangaluru's Surathkal region, two men sustained injuries following a bar brawl that escalated into a stabbing incident.

The confrontation, which occurred on Thursday night, led to the arrest of four individuals, while police searches are underway to capture two absconding suspects.

Police reported that the argument began inside the bar and spilled outside, where the assailants allegedly used a knife to injure the victims. Both injured men are recuperating and currently out of danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)