Brawl at Mangaluru Bar: Stabbings, Arrests, and Manhunt

Two men were injured in a stabbing incident during a bar brawl in Mangaluru's Surathkal area. Police arrested four individuals involved and are searching for two more suspects. The attack escalated from a quarrel inside the bar. Both victims are reportedly out of danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a violent altercation in Mangaluru's Surathkal region, two men sustained injuries following a bar brawl that escalated into a stabbing incident.

The confrontation, which occurred on Thursday night, led to the arrest of four individuals, while police searches are underway to capture two absconding suspects.

Police reported that the argument began inside the bar and spilled outside, where the assailants allegedly used a knife to injure the victims. Both injured men are recuperating and currently out of danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

