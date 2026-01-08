Nagaland: More than 32,000 candidates apply for 1,176 police constable posts

More than 32,000 candidates have applied for 1,176 constable posts in Nagaland Police, an official said on Thursday.

The recruitment rally commenced across multiple districts of the state on Wednesday for 1,176 posts of constable (general duty).

The rally is being conducted simultaneously in several districts.

The recruitment process began with document verification, followed by physical standard tests and medical examinations. Candidates who qualify these initial stages will proceed to physical efficiency tests, including running and other endurance events, before appearing for the written examination at a later stage. Officials said the process will continue for several days as per district-wise schedules.

Only indigenous inhabitants belonging to Naga tribes were eligible to apply, and the entire application process was conducted online for the first time.

Authorities have emphasised that strict measures have been put in place to ensure transparency, fairness and merit-based selection.

Multiple monitoring teams have been deployed at recruitment centres, and candidates are being screened according to prescribed standards.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, who also holds the Home portfolio, assured aspirants that the entire recruitment process would be conducted in a fair, transparent and merit-based manner.

He emphasised that there would be no room for favouritism or interference and urged candidates to rely solely on their performance and preparation.

The process will continue till January 16.

