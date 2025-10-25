Federal Immigration Enforcement Halted in Bay Area

A planned immigration enforcement push by the U.S. Border Patrol in the San Francisco Bay Area, including Oakland, has been canceled, local officials confirmed on Friday. This announcement came a day after President Donald Trump decided against deploying additional federal officers to San Francisco.

As Trump continues his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, his administration has boosted the number of federal immigration officers in various U.S. cities, with National Guard units sent to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Initially, there were plans to deploy federal agents to San Francisco. However, following discussions with San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and key tech leaders who emphasized the city's progress, Trump agreed to postpone the operation. There were initial uncertainties about the impact on other Bay Area cities, such as Oakland, which anticipated peaceful protests in response, according to Mayor Barbara Lee.

By Friday, Alameda County Sheriff's Department spokesman Roberto Morales stated that Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez was informed by federal authorities regarding the cancellation of the enforcement plan across the Bay Area. Mayor Lee also reported similar information received from Sanchez, confirming that 'Border Patrol operations are canceled for the greater Bay Area - which includes Oakland - at this time.'

