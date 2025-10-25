New Cybersecurity Focus for Jaipur Police Under Commissioner Sachin Mittal

Newly-appointed Jaipur Police Commissioner, Sachin Mittal, announced a renewed focus on cybersecurity, describing his assignment as sensitive and important. Mittal, a 1996-batch IPS officer, replaces Biju George Joseph following a recent transfer list.

At a press conference, Mittal highlighted cybersecurity as a growing challenge and revealed that a proposal for additional resources and technology has been sent to the government. The state's budget announcements support this initiative, and the police headquarters plans to expedite procurement to tackle cybercrime effectively.

Mittal aims for problem-solving at the police station level, minimizing the need for senior involvement. He assured continued efforts in women's safety and team collaboration as part of his focus, aligning with the state and police headquarters' priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)