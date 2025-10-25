New Cybersecurity Focus for Jaipur Police Under Commissioner Sachin Mittal
Sachin Mittal, the newly-appointed Jaipur Police Commissioner, emphasizes the importance of cybersecurity in law enforcement. He is committed to aligning with state priorities, enhancing women’s safety, and improving efficiency at police stations. Mittal replaces Biju George Joseph and plans to strengthen teamwork against cybercrime.
- Country:
- India
Newly-appointed Jaipur Police Commissioner, Sachin Mittal, announced a renewed focus on cybersecurity, describing his assignment as sensitive and important. Mittal, a 1996-batch IPS officer, replaces Biju George Joseph following a recent transfer list.
At a press conference, Mittal highlighted cybersecurity as a growing challenge and revealed that a proposal for additional resources and technology has been sent to the government. The state's budget announcements support this initiative, and the police headquarters plans to expedite procurement to tackle cybercrime effectively.
Mittal aims for problem-solving at the police station level, minimizing the need for senior involvement. He assured continued efforts in women's safety and team collaboration as part of his focus, aligning with the state and police headquarters' priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sanjay Raut Criticizes Maharashtra Government on Women's Safety
Police Commissioner Denies Scuffle During Kali Puja Procession in Cuttack
RJD nominated gangster-turned-politician Shahabuddin's son in Bihar's Raghunathpur, NDA fielded ex-IPS officer from that seat: Amit Shah.
Tragic Loss: Haryana IPS Officer's Death Sparks Allegations
Scandal Unfolds: IPS Officer Accused and Accuser Engage in Legal Battle