Peace Eludes as Afghanistan and Pakistan Enter Third Day of Talks in Istanbul
Officials from Afghanistan and Pakistan meet in Istanbul for a third day as peace remains elusive. Despite a temporary ceasefire, persistent disagreements hinder progress, with both nations blaming each other. U.S. President Trump has offered to mediate, expressing confidence in quickly resolving the conflict.
In a continuing effort to secure peace, officials from Afghanistan and Pakistan entered a third day of talks in Istanbul on Monday. These discussions follow a temporary ceasefire agreed upon in Doha on October 19, amid severe border clashes that caused numerous casualties.
Sources close to the dialogue indicate marked differences in interpretation between the nations, further complicated by mutual accusations of non-cooperation. A Pakistani source stated that their delegation has emphasized the non-negotiable stance against cross-border terrorism.
Amid these tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his willingness to mediate the conflict, expressing confidence in resolving the issue swiftly. Meanwhile, Pakistan's recent military actions targeting the Pakistani Taliban have exacerbated hostilities, with Kabul denying accusations of harboring militants.
