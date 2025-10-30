IAEA Review Praises Kenya’s Progress on Nuclear Safety, Urges Further Reforms

Kenya’s efforts to strengthen its nuclear and radiation safety framework have received international recognition following an in-depth review by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). An Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) mission conducted from 20 to 29 October 2025 commended the country’s strong commitment to safety and regulatory transparency, while also recommending further steps to align fully with international standards.

The mission — hosted by the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) — brought together 11 senior safety experts from IAEA Member States and two IAEA officials, who examined Kenya’s legal, institutional, and operational mechanisms governing nuclear and radiation safety.

Strengthening a Young but Robust Nuclear Regulatory Framework

Kenya, though not yet operating nuclear power plants, is actively laying the groundwork for a peaceful and safe nuclear programme to diversify its energy sources and support sustainable industrial growth. The country currently uses radiation sources in healthcare, research, and industry, including radiotherapy, nuclear medicine, and industrial radiography.

The review noted that the Nuclear Regulatory Act of 2019 provided a solid legal foundation for nuclear oversight. Since its enactment, KNRA has drafted 14 supporting regulations to guide regulatory processes across the nuclear and radiation sectors. These regulations are currently under government review and expected to be promulgated soon.

“Kenya’s framework demonstrates a strong commitment to building a responsible and transparent regulatory system,” said Daniel Collins, IRRS team leader and Acting Regional Administrator at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. “The authorities are actively working to enhance effectiveness and to implement IAEA safety standards, which are the benchmark for global nuclear governance.”

A Vision for Nuclear Development

Kenya is planning to establish its first nuclear research reactor, a milestone project aimed at enhancing education, training, and scientific research in nuclear technology. The IAEA reviewed Kenya’s progress on its nuclear infrastructure development plan last year, confirming that the country is moving systematically toward international best practices in nuclear safety, waste management, and radiation protection.

During the IRRS mission, the experts visited several facilities, including the Central Radioactive Waste Processing Facility, an industrial radiography center, and the radiotherapy, nuclear medicine, and radiology departments at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital. These site visits enabled the team to assess regulatory oversight in real operational contexts.

“The IRRS mission raises awareness about Kenya’s ongoing work to enhance regulatory effectiveness,” Collins added. “Ministries and agencies are clearly demonstrating dedication to ensuring that all nuclear and radiation activities are conducted safely.”

Commendations and Key Recommendations

The IRRS team commended KNRA’s proactive approach to safety, particularly its dedicated inspection campaigns, risk-based analysis, and commitment to continuous improvement. KNRA’s own self-assessment and preliminary action plan, developed ahead of the mission, were also noted as strong indicators of its readiness to address future challenges.

However, the review team identified several areas for further improvement, including:

Developing a comprehensive national policy and strategy for safety aligned with IAEA standards.

Allocating adequate financial and human resources to ensure effective regulatory oversight of all facilities and radiation-related activities.

Implementing a graded approach to regulatory control, ensuring that the intensity of oversight corresponds to the risk level of each activity.

Establishing a robust management system for KNRA to improve accountability, quality assurance, and efficiency.

The IAEA experts also underscored the importance of ensuring KNRA’s operational independence to prevent external interference in its decision-making. They encouraged the government to finalize and adopt pending regulations to enable consistent and transparent implementation of the legal framework.

Kenya’s Commitment to Global Safety Standards

Responding to the findings, James Keter Chumba, Director General of KNRA, reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety.

“Protecting the public and the environment from the harmful effects of radiation is our top priority,” Chumba said. “KNRA remains fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of nuclear and radiation safety, guided by international best practices and IAEA recommendations.”

Hildegarde Vandenhove, Director of the IAEA Division of Radiation, Transport and Waste Safety, praised KNRA’s preparedness and strategic foresight. “Kenya’s self-assessment and action plan show a deep understanding of its tasks and challenges. We are confident that the recommendations will be effectively implemented,” she noted.

Pathway to a Safer Nuclear Future

The IRRS mission represents a milestone in Kenya’s journey toward establishing a comprehensive and independent nuclear regulatory system. As the country continues to explore nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, the IAEA’s review will guide future policy reforms and capacity-building initiatives.

The final mission report — to be published by the Government of Kenya — will include detailed recommendations and a roadmap for continued improvement. The IAEA will follow up in future missions to monitor Kenya’s progress.

With its growing use of radiation technologies and long-term vision of introducing nuclear energy, Kenya’s proactive engagement with international review mechanisms demonstrates a clear commitment to safety, transparency, and responsible innovation in the nuclear field.