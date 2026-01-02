Valmiki Statue Unveiling Chaos: Political Clashes and Tragic Loss

In Ballari, tensions flared over the installation of banners for a Valmiki statue unveiling, leading to violent clashes involving BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy. An unfortunate casualty occurred, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has since called for an inquiry to determine the facts surrounding the incident.

Security measures have been ramped up following the deadly clash, which saw an exchange of stones and gunfire between rival political supporters. The police have reinforced their presence in the area to maintain peace, while initial investigations suggest the fatal bullet originated from a private weapon, not a police gun.

The incident led to four FIR registrations, including charges against Janardhana Reddy. Authorities are analyzing footage to trace responsibilities, while police continue to probe the role of private arms and gauge potential policing shortfalls in handling the escalation.