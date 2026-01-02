Major Opium Haul: Police Arrest Two in Assam
In Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police arrested two individuals from Punjab with a significant 2.7 kg opium haul. The vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint in Khatkhati, leading to the discovery. An active investigation is ongoing following the case registration.
In a significant drug bust, Assam police apprehended two individuals in Karbi Anglong district for allegedly transporting 2.7 kg of opium.
The suspects, hailing from Punjab, were caught at a checkpoint in Khatkhati within the Bokajan sub-division, following a detailed vehicle search.
The truck, originating from Dimapur in Nagaland, contained two packets of the illegal substance. Authorities have registered a case, with investigations actively underway.
