Major Opium Haul: Police Arrest Two in Assam

In Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police arrested two individuals from Punjab with a significant 2.7 kg opium haul. The vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint in Khatkhati, leading to the discovery. An active investigation is ongoing following the case registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-01-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 16:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Assam police apprehended two individuals in Karbi Anglong district for allegedly transporting 2.7 kg of opium.

The suspects, hailing from Punjab, were caught at a checkpoint in Khatkhati within the Bokajan sub-division, following a detailed vehicle search.

The truck, originating from Dimapur in Nagaland, contained two packets of the illegal substance. Authorities have registered a case, with investigations actively underway.

