Major Opium Haul: Police Arrest Two in Assam

In a significant drug bust, Assam police apprehended two individuals in Karbi Anglong district for allegedly transporting 2.7 kg of opium.

The suspects, hailing from Punjab, were caught at a checkpoint in Khatkhati within the Bokajan sub-division, following a detailed vehicle search.

The truck, originating from Dimapur in Nagaland, contained two packets of the illegal substance. Authorities have registered a case, with investigations actively underway.