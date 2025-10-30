Lok Sabha Speaker Urges IPS Officers to Uphold Rule of Law for Viksit Bharat

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla delivered a compelling address to the 77th RR Batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers today, underscoring the pivotal role of the rule of law and its effective enforcement in India’s economic and societal transformation. The occasion was the inauguration of a two-day Appreciation Course, organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) at Parliament House, New Delhi.

Rule of Law: Cornerstone of Viksit Bharat @2047

Shri Birla set the tone by emphasizing that the rule of law is not merely a legal principle, but a foundational pillar of national development. For India to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the rule of law must be enforced impartially, rigorously, and with integrity. He highlighted that lawmaking is only the first step—its true success lies in on-ground implementation, a responsibility that falls squarely on the shoulders of India’s young civil servants, including the IPS cadre.

“Laws and policies created by Parliament must be realized through honest, efficient enforcement by our officers. Only then can we ensure justice, equality, and national progress,” he asserted.

Constitution as a Moral and Legal Compass

Referring to Baba Saheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Shri Birla reminded the officers that their every action must reflect the spirit of the Indian Constitution, which was drafted after intense deliberations and continues to be a global example of democratic thought and inclusivity. He noted that the values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice enshrined in the Constitution must serve as their daily guide.

The Speaker stressed that civil servants are the living instruments of the Constitution, and their work should reflect not only administrative efficiency but also moral clarity, empathy, and a sense of service.

‘Sewa’ and ‘Samarpan’: A Mantra for Public Service

Delivering what he called the mantra for effective public service, Shri Birla urged the young IPS officers to work with a spirit of ‘Sewa’ (service) and ‘Samarpan’ (dedication). He cautioned them against treating their duties as routine or transactional and instead encouraged a mindset of personal commitment and public trust.

“When you serve with honesty, patriotism, and empathy, you not only fulfil your duties—you win the confidence and affection of the people,” Shri Birla stated.

He further added that true fulfilment in public service comes from addressing the needs of the most marginalized and vulnerable communities, which must remain the focal point of policing and governance.

Policing with Empathy, Professionalism, and Community Engagement

Highlighting the evolving demands of modern policing, Shri Birla called upon IPS officers to maintain close contact with the communities they serve. This community-based approach, he said, is essential not only for crime prevention but also for building public confidence in the police force.

He also commended the increasing participation of women in the IPS, noting that their empathy, resilience, and sensitivity significantly strengthen the institution. The Speaker emphasized that diversity in leadership, especially gender representation, is crucial to improving both public service delivery and institutional integrity.

Preparedness for Contemporary Challenges

Acknowledging the rise of non-traditional threats, Shri Birla stressed that police officers must be well-versed in technology, cybercrime, artificial intelligence, and disaster response. He emphasized the need for continuous learning and upskilling, given the rapid evolution of crime and security paradigms.

He especially urged officers to study in-depth the three new criminal laws recently enacted by Parliament, which aim to modernize India's criminal justice system and make it victim-centric, time-bound, and transparent.

Further, Shri Birla highlighted the importance of adopting a global perspective, particularly when dealing with transnational threats such as organized crime, terrorism, and cyber warfare. He said that IPS officers should act as guardians of the innocent and deterrents to the guilty, always guided by constitutional ethics and international best practices.

Call for Coordination Across Government Institutions

Drawing from his own experience in public life, Shri Birla called for greater synergy between police, public representatives, and civil administrators. He said such coordination is essential to achieve holistic and inclusive development and to ensure that law enforcement is responsive, people-centric, and aligned with democratic values.

Institutional Support and Recognition

The session began with a welcome address by Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, who spoke on the need for training civil servants to work within democratic frameworks. Shri Gaurav Goyal, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, delivered the vote of thanks, lauding the IPS officers for their commitment and encouraging them to internalize the insights shared during the course.

Youth-Led Governance for a Resurgent India

The Appreciation Course, designed for the newest batch of IPS officers, forms part of a broader initiative to inculcate democratic values, legal literacy, and a service-oriented ethos among India's top civil servants. As India moves toward its centennial as an independent republic, Shri Om Birla’s address served as a powerful reminder that good governance, rooted in constitutionalism and human dignity, is the backbone of a developed, just, and peaceful India.