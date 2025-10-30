Left Menu

Chandigarh Bans Aggressive Dog Breeds for Public Safety

The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has announced a ban on six aggressive dog breeds to ensure public safety. The new bylaws require registration and constrain the movement of these canines. Violators may face penalties or dog seizure. Certain measures, like muzzling in public, also apply to existing owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:21 IST
Chandigarh Bans Aggressive Dog Breeds for Public Safety
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to ensure public safety, the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has imposed a ban on six dog breeds considered aggressive and potentially dangerous. The breeds include the American Bulldog, American Pitbull, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweiler.

Announced as part of 'The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Pet and Community Dogs Bye-Laws, 2025,' the restrictions prohibit registering these breeds within the city's jurisdiction. However, dogs already registered will be allowed, provided their owners adhere to strict guidelines, such as keeping them muzzled in public.

The enforcement includes penalties for non-compliance, emphasizing the necessity for dog owners to ensure their pets are well-managed and trained. Additionally, the rules mandate cleanliness during feeding community dogs and prohibit pet defecation in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025