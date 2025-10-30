Chandigarh Bans Aggressive Dog Breeds for Public Safety

In a significant move to ensure public safety, the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has imposed a ban on six dog breeds considered aggressive and potentially dangerous. The breeds include the American Bulldog, American Pitbull, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweiler.

Announced as part of 'The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Pet and Community Dogs Bye-Laws, 2025,' the restrictions prohibit registering these breeds within the city's jurisdiction. However, dogs already registered will be allowed, provided their owners adhere to strict guidelines, such as keeping them muzzled in public.

The enforcement includes penalties for non-compliance, emphasizing the necessity for dog owners to ensure their pets are well-managed and trained. Additionally, the rules mandate cleanliness during feeding community dogs and prohibit pet defecation in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)