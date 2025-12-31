Puri Elevated to Municipal Corporation, Enhancing Civic Services

The Odisha government has officially elevated Puri city from a municipality to a Municipal Corporation, a significant administrative advancement for the historic city. This long-anticipated upgrade was confirmed through a notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department.

Puri is now positioned as the sixth city in Odisha to achieve municipal corporation status, following Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur, and Rourkela. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi previously announced this initiative, aiming to enhance civic amenities, infrastructure, and services for residents, pilgrims, and tourists.

The elevation also opens up access to central assistance under schemes aimed at supporting pilgrim centers and major urban regions. As part of its urban development strategy, the Odisha government also announced four towns as Notified Area Councils, boosting their administrative roles. An extension of Berhampur Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction has also been approved.

