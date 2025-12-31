Left Menu

Puri Elevated to Municipal Corporation, Enhancing Civic Services

The Odisha government has upgraded Puri to a Municipal Corporation, becoming the sixth city to do so in the state. This change is set to enhance civic amenities, infrastructure, and services. Additionally, four towns have been declared Notified Area Councils, expanding their administrative capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:01 IST
Puri Elevated to Municipal Corporation, Enhancing Civic Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has officially elevated Puri city from a municipality to a Municipal Corporation, a significant administrative advancement for the historic city. This long-anticipated upgrade was confirmed through a notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department.

Puri is now positioned as the sixth city in Odisha to achieve municipal corporation status, following Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur, and Rourkela. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi previously announced this initiative, aiming to enhance civic amenities, infrastructure, and services for residents, pilgrims, and tourists.

The elevation also opens up access to central assistance under schemes aimed at supporting pilgrim centers and major urban regions. As part of its urban development strategy, the Odisha government also announced four towns as Notified Area Councils, boosting their administrative roles. An extension of Berhampur Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction has also been approved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India
2
SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

 India
3
Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualification

Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualificatio...

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025