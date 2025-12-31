Puri Elevated to Municipal Corporation, Enhancing Civic Services
The Odisha government has upgraded Puri to a Municipal Corporation, becoming the sixth city to do so in the state. This change is set to enhance civic amenities, infrastructure, and services. Additionally, four towns have been declared Notified Area Councils, expanding their administrative capabilities.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has officially elevated Puri city from a municipality to a Municipal Corporation, a significant administrative advancement for the historic city. This long-anticipated upgrade was confirmed through a notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department.
Puri is now positioned as the sixth city in Odisha to achieve municipal corporation status, following Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur, and Rourkela. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi previously announced this initiative, aiming to enhance civic amenities, infrastructure, and services for residents, pilgrims, and tourists.
The elevation also opens up access to central assistance under schemes aimed at supporting pilgrim centers and major urban regions. As part of its urban development strategy, the Odisha government also announced four towns as Notified Area Councils, boosting their administrative roles. An extension of Berhampur Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction has also been approved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dramatic Punjab Vidhan Sabha Session: Chief Minister Mann Confronts Congress Disruption
Leadership Tug-of-War: The Race for Karnataka's Chief Ministership
Odisha's 15 Lakh Hectares Plan: Chief Minister's Bold Vision for Farmers
Tripura Chief Minister Honors 'Veer Bal Diwas' Celebrating Courage of Sahibzadas