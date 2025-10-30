Forgery in Kolkata: Afghan Nationals Arrested
Three Afghan nationals have been arrested in Kolkata for allegedly forging Indian identity documents to stay in India illegally. The individuals, identified as Abdullah Khan, Saheb Khan, and Jalat Khan, used fake Aadhaar, voter, and PAN cards after their visas expired. Police investigations are ongoing.
Three Afghan nationals have been apprehended in Kolkata for allegedly fabricating Indian identity documents to reside in the country unlawfully. This development came to light after a complaint was filed by the Security Control Department, leading to the arrests by Bhowanipore Police Station on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Abdullah Khan, Saheb Khan, and Jalat Khan, reportedly forged Aadhaar, voter, and PAN cards to extend their stay in India past the expiration of their visas. They had been living in various parts of south Kolkata for a significant period.
The Alipore court remanded the trio to police custody until November 6 as investigations continue, focusing on uncovering potential accomplices who might have helped them secure the fake documents.
