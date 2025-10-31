Left Menu

Tragedy in Mangolpuri: A Tale of Suspected Betrayal and Loss

A 35-year-old man, Karan Chauhan, was found dead in a Delhi park, allegedly from suicide over suspicions of his wife's infidelity. He left notes blaming the relationship, and forensic experts are examining the case. Karan's family had left a week earlier, and no external injuries were found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:28 IST
man
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man named Karan Chauhan was discovered dead, allegedly due to suicide, in Mangolpuri's Navaria Park in Delhi on Friday. Authorities indicate his death was influenced by his suspicions of his wife's extramarital affair.

The incident unfolded when police from Raj Park station were alerted at approximately 8:00 a.m. Chauhan was found hanging from a tree, with two bricks suspected to have been used for climbing found nearby.

Items recovered from the scene included handwritten notes where Chauhan cited his wife's relationship as the cause of his drastic action. The area was examined by forensic specialists, and his body, which bore no injuries except a ligature mark, was sent for a post-mortem. Legal processes continue as the family prepares for last rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

