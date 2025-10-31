TDB Funds Indigenous Supercapacitor Energy Storage System for Defence, Industry

The Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, has approved financial assistance to M/s Westech Power Management Pvt. Ltd., Pune, Maharashtra, for the development of a Mobile High-Power Containerised Supercapacitor Energy Storage System. The project marks a major leap toward India’s goal of achieving self-reliance in advanced energy storage technologies.

This cutting-edge innovation aims to provide rapid, high-density energy solutions for the industrial and defence sectors, addressing the need for quick charging and discharging systems — a capability where conventional lithium-ion or lead-acid batteries often fall short.

A Breakthrough in Energy Storage Technology

The project will focus on indigenous design, development, and commercialization of a modular, high-performance supercapacitor-based energy storage system. Unlike batteries, supercapacitors can charge and discharge energy in seconds, making them ideal for pulse power applications, grid stabilization, defence mobility, and emergency power support.

Such systems are especially critical for military operations, aerospace, heavy manufacturing, and renewable integration, where consistent, instant power delivery is essential. Once commercialized, the innovation will:

Enhance India’s energy resilience and efficiency.

Reduce dependence on imported technologies and components.

Promote domestic manufacturing of high-end energy solutions.

This initiative also aligns with national priorities like Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and Energy Security Vision 2047, reinforcing India’s position in the global clean energy value chain.

Pioneering Work by Westech Power Management Pvt. Ltd.

Founded by Mr. Amit Kaul Bamzai and Dr. Rohini Bhat, Westech Power Management Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as one of India’s promising deep-tech start-ups specializing in high-power density energy storage systems. The company has been engaged in research, design, and prototype development of containerized supercapacitor systems through sustained in-house R&D.

Its early-stage research received support from the Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL), a premier establishment under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This collaboration has strengthened the link between scientific research and national defence applications, ensuring that the technology meets field-level operational requirements.

Intellectual Property and Innovation Footprint

Westech Power Management currently holds two granted patents:

“A High-Capacity Supercapacitor Cell and Method Thereof”, and “108 Volt Supercapacitor Module and Method Thereof.”

Additionally, the company has five patent applications pending in areas such as electrode materials, pulse power banks, and scalable module architectures. These innovations have laid the groundwork for scalable deployment across industrial grids, electric mobility platforms, and military systems.

TDB’s Role in Supporting Strategic Energy Innovation

Speaking about the collaboration, Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board, highlighted that the initiative perfectly embodies TDB’s mission to promote indigenous technology development and commercialization.

“Supercapacitor-based systems represent a strategic domain for India’s energy independence — combining scientific innovation with real-world industrial and defence applications. Through such initiatives, TDB continues to enable India’s transition from a technology importer to a technology developer and exporter,” said Shri Pathak.

The TDB’s support will not only fund the R&D and prototype validation stages, but also facilitate pilot-scale manufacturing and certification, a key step toward establishing India’s indigenous supercapacitor ecosystem.

Enabling Aatmanirbhar Bharat Through Deep-Tech Entrepreneurship

In their joint statement, the founders of Westech Power Management Pvt. Ltd. expressed gratitude to TDB for its confidence in their vision:

“TDB’s support will accelerate our journey from laboratory innovation to large-scale deployment. The project will help establish India’s capability in supercapacitor technology and contribute to building a sustainable, self-reliant energy ecosystem.”

They added that the proposed system’s modular, containerized design will make it adaptable to various terrains — including remote industrial sites, defence bases, and renewable energy grids — making it both scalable and transportable.

Strategic Importance for Defence and Industrial Sectors

The development of mobile, high-power energy storage systems has significant implications for India’s defence preparedness and industrial modernization.

In defence, supercapacitors can be deployed for:

Powering pulse radars and directed energy systems .

Supporting mobile command centers and field communication networks .

Providing instant start-up energy for naval and aerospace applications.

For industries, the systems can:

Stabilize power grids and renewable integration .

Provide emergency backup in high-load facilities like steel plants, refineries, and ports .

Enable automation and robotics in advanced manufacturing sectors.

These dual-use benefits make the technology a strategic asset for both civilian and national security applications.

Toward a Sustainable and Resilient Energy Future

By fostering indigenous development of supercapacitor-based storage technologies, TDB reinforces India’s long-term vision of building a clean, secure, and high-tech energy future.

This initiative is part of TDB’s larger portfolio of projects supporting emerging technologies in green energy, electric mobility, defence innovation, and advanced materials. Over the years, TDB has played a pivotal role in nurturing deep-tech start-ups and translational R&D ventures, bridging the gap between laboratories and markets.

The Mobile High-Power Containerised Supercapacitor Energy Storage System represents a next-generation leap in energy innovation — one that will help India transition from being a consumer of imported technologies to a global leader in indigenous energy solutions.