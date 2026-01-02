DRDO's Leap into Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore Project Unveiled

The Indian government's nod to 22 Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) proposals for DRDO systems marks a strategic move towards defence self-reliance. With production set for 2025, the systems are valued at Rs 1.30 lakh crore, furthering the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat addressed a gathering, highlighting a significant year for DRDO with multiple systems being delivered and inducted. These include advanced air defence and missile systems like the Anant Shastra and Astra Mk-II, geared towards modernizing India's defence capabilities.

Kamat emphasized the collaboration with Indian industries to meet future challenges. He also highlighted the importance of next-gen areas such as cybersecurity and AI, ensuring DRDO remains at the forefront of technological advancement in the defence sector.