DRDO's Leap into Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore Project Unveiled

The Indian government has approved 22 Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) proposals for the inclusion of multiple DRDO-developed systems. Aimed for production by 2025, the systems are valued at approximately Rs 1.30 lakh crore, significantly advancing India's self-reliance in defence under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 01:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat addressed a gathering, highlighting a significant year for DRDO with multiple systems being delivered and inducted. These include advanced air defence and missile systems like the Anant Shastra and Astra Mk-II, geared towards modernizing India's defence capabilities.

Kamat emphasized the collaboration with Indian industries to meet future challenges. He also highlighted the importance of next-gen areas such as cybersecurity and AI, ensuring DRDO remains at the forefront of technological advancement in the defence sector.

