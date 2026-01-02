DRDO's Leap into Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore Project Unveiled
The Indian government has approved 22 Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) proposals for the inclusion of multiple DRDO-developed systems. Aimed for production by 2025, the systems are valued at approximately Rs 1.30 lakh crore, significantly advancing India's self-reliance in defence under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.
DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat addressed a gathering, highlighting a significant year for DRDO with multiple systems being delivered and inducted. These include advanced air defence and missile systems like the Anant Shastra and Astra Mk-II, geared towards modernizing India's defence capabilities.
Kamat emphasized the collaboration with Indian industries to meet future challenges. He also highlighted the importance of next-gen areas such as cybersecurity and AI, ensuring DRDO remains at the forefront of technological advancement in the defence sector.
