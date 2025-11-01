Tensions Rise in South China Sea Amidst Joint Patrol Controversy

China has voiced strong criticisms following a joint patrol organized by the Philippines in the contested waters of the South China Sea on October 30 and 31. The move, tracked and monitored by China's military, has been described by the People's Liberation Army's Southern Theater Command as a threat to regional peace and stability.

The statement, delivered by spokesperson Tian Junli, targeted the Philippines, branding them as a 'troublemaker' in the region. China accuses the joint patrol, which included undisclosed partners, of escalating tensions in the already sensitive area.

In light of these developments, Tian affirmed heightened vigilance by the theater forces to protect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights. Meanwhile, the Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to provide an official response to the actions denounced by China.

(With inputs from agencies.)