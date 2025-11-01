Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Eastern Ukraine: Russian Forces Block Ukrainian Helicopter Infiltration

Russian troops successfully blocked a Ukrainian special forces attempt to fly soldiers into Pokrovsk using a helicopter, resulting in the death of all 11 Ukrainians aboard. Ukrainian military sources confirmed that Kyiv managed to land forces in some areas as Russian troops reportedly surrounded them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:14 IST
Tensions Escalate in Eastern Ukraine: Russian Forces Block Ukrainian Helicopter Infiltration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant escalation of the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, Russian troops claimed responsibility for preventing an attack by Ukrainian special forces on the city of Pokrovsk via helicopter, according to a statement from Russia's defense ministry.

The attempt ended tragically, with all 11 Ukrainian personnel on board the helicopter reportedly killed. Despite the loss, Ukrainian military sources maintain that Kyiv succeeded in positioning special forces in parts of Pokrovsk.

Meanwhile, Moscow asserts its military units currently have Ukrainian troops surrounded in the contested region, raising concerns over further aggressive encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025