In a significant escalation of the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, Russian troops claimed responsibility for preventing an attack by Ukrainian special forces on the city of Pokrovsk via helicopter, according to a statement from Russia's defense ministry.

The attempt ended tragically, with all 11 Ukrainian personnel on board the helicopter reportedly killed. Despite the loss, Ukrainian military sources maintain that Kyiv succeeded in positioning special forces in parts of Pokrovsk.

Meanwhile, Moscow asserts its military units currently have Ukrainian troops surrounded in the contested region, raising concerns over further aggressive encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)