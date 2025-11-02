Left Menu

Court Orders Trump Administration to Ensure SNAP Benefits Amid Ongoing Shutdown

A federal court in Rhode Island has mandated the Trump administration to provide full SNAP benefits by Monday or partial benefits by Wednesday. This follows a lawsuit opposing the USDA's suspension of food aid during the federal shutdown, affecting millions of low-income Americans reliant on these benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 06:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 06:57 IST
Court Orders Trump Administration to Ensure SNAP Benefits Amid Ongoing Shutdown

A federal court in Rhode Island has issued a ruling demanding the Trump administration to disburse full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by Monday or at least partial payments by Wednesday. This action stems from a lawsuit challenging the USDA's decision to suspend these food aid benefits amid the ongoing federal shutdown.

In his decision, Judge John J. McConnell criticized the USDA for its failure to utilize available contingency funds to ensure SNAP payments for November. With low-income Americans at risk due to the disruption in benefits, the court underscored the grave impact of this situation.

The prolonged government shutdown has cast uncertainty over the continuation of SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million Americans. The situation highlights the lack of available funding during the shutdown, with the USDA stating payments cannot proceed without Congressional approval of a spending bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025