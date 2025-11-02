Court Orders Trump Administration to Ensure SNAP Benefits Amid Ongoing Shutdown

A federal court in Rhode Island has issued a ruling demanding the Trump administration to disburse full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by Monday or at least partial payments by Wednesday. This action stems from a lawsuit challenging the USDA's decision to suspend these food aid benefits amid the ongoing federal shutdown.

In his decision, Judge John J. McConnell criticized the USDA for its failure to utilize available contingency funds to ensure SNAP payments for November. With low-income Americans at risk due to the disruption in benefits, the court underscored the grave impact of this situation.

The prolonged government shutdown has cast uncertainty over the continuation of SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million Americans. The situation highlights the lack of available funding during the shutdown, with the USDA stating payments cannot proceed without Congressional approval of a spending bill.

