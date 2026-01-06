Justin Benavidez Appointed as USDA's New Chief Economist
Justin Benavidez, a former House Agriculture Committee staffer, has been appointed as the USDA's new chief economist, replacing Seth Meyer. Benavidez brings extensive policy experience and knowledge of production agriculture, having previously served as a Texas A&M University economist.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced Justin Benavidez as its new chief economist, taking over from Seth Meyer. Benavidez, who previously worked with the Republican majority staff on the House Agriculture Committee, brings a wealth of experience to the role.
Benavidez will now steer the USDA's economic research and analysis, advising the agriculture secretary on pertinent issues regarding the farm economy. His background includes a stint as an assistant professor and agricultural economist at Texas A&M University, which underscores his deep-rooted understanding of the challenges faced by farmers and ranchers.
The appointment comes at a crucial time for the USDA, which has seen significant staff departures amid changes initiated under the Trump administration. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins praised Benavidez's experience and expertise, highlighting his potential to navigate the complex economic landscape of America's agricultural sector.
