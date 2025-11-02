Left Menu

Tragic Domestic Dispute Ends in Fatality

A man named Mueenuddin allegedly killed his wife, Roshni, during a heated argument in Maudaha. He fled after locking their three-year-old child with the victim's body. Authorities found the child next to the mother's body and have since apprehended Mueenuddin for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:09 IST
In a distressing incident at Maudaha, a village was left in shock when a domestic altercation turned fatal.

According to the police, Mueenuddin, a government ration dealer, allegedly killed his wife, Roshni, with an iron rod during a heated argument.

The accused locked their young child with the victim's body before fleeing. Authorities have taken Mueenuddin into custody while further investigations are ongoing.

