Tragic Domestic Dispute Ends in Fatality
A man named Mueenuddin allegedly killed his wife, Roshni, during a heated argument in Maudaha. He fled after locking their three-year-old child with the victim's body. Authorities found the child next to the mother's body and have since apprehended Mueenuddin for further investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In a distressing incident at Maudaha, a village was left in shock when a domestic altercation turned fatal.
According to the police, Mueenuddin, a government ration dealer, allegedly killed his wife, Roshni, with an iron rod during a heated argument.
The accused locked their young child with the victim's body before fleeing. Authorities have taken Mueenuddin into custody while further investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement