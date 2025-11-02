Tragic Domestic Dispute Ends in Fatality

In a distressing incident at Maudaha, a village was left in shock when a domestic altercation turned fatal.

According to the police, Mueenuddin, a government ration dealer, allegedly killed his wife, Roshni, with an iron rod during a heated argument.

The accused locked their young child with the victim's body before fleeing. Authorities have taken Mueenuddin into custody while further investigations are ongoing.

