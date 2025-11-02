Cross-Border Exodus: Arrest of Bangladeshi Infiltrators Amidst Electoral Roll Review

In a recent crackdown, authorities have arrested 48 Bangladeshi nationals trying to cross into their home country from India through West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The arrests come amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls.

The BSF disclosed that a total of 33 individuals were apprehended on Sunday, with an additional 15 caught the previous night. These individuals, who had been working in India as laborers and maids, were reportedly fleeing due to fears of detention or deportation following the SIR announcement.

Efforts by Booth Level Officers to verify voter details sparked a wave of vigilance, resulting in 89 Bangladeshis being apprehended over the last three days. They were subsequently handed over to local police, highlighting the increased scrutiny along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)