Left Menu

Cross-Border Exodus: Arrest of Bangladeshi Infiltrators Amidst Electoral Roll Review

At least 48 Bangladeshi infiltrators were arrested attempting to illegally cross into Bangladesh from West Bengal. This follows the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, prompting fears of detention or deportation. Many worked as maids and laborers, and recent days saw 89 apprehensions along the same border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:37 IST
Cross-Border Exodus: Arrest of Bangladeshi Infiltrators Amidst Electoral Roll Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent crackdown, authorities have arrested 48 Bangladeshi nationals trying to cross into their home country from India through West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The arrests come amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls.

The BSF disclosed that a total of 33 individuals were apprehended on Sunday, with an additional 15 caught the previous night. These individuals, who had been working in India as laborers and maids, were reportedly fleeing due to fears of detention or deportation following the SIR announcement.

Efforts by Booth Level Officers to verify voter details sparked a wave of vigilance, resulting in 89 Bangladeshis being apprehended over the last three days. They were subsequently handed over to local police, highlighting the increased scrutiny along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025