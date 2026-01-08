Three arrested for performing car stunts on Gurugram-Sohna elevated expressway

The Gurugram Police has arrested three men after a video of them performing dangerous stunts in a car went viral on social media, officials said on Thursday.

The officials said the video showed the accused hanging out of the windows of a car while the driver performed ''donuts'' or spins near Signature Global Daxin Vista on Gurugram-Sohna elevated expressway.

The 12-second clip shows the accused trio hanging out of the car windows with a background dialogue, stating, ''You are the topper of the school, we are the rusticated boys of the school'', they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vivek Kumar (20), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, Mohammad Sanam (20) of Bihar's Samastipur and Durgesh (23), of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

According to a police spokesperson, Durgesh runs a mobile phone shop in Saraswati Enclave and Vivek Kumar and Mohammad Sanam, both of whom discontinued their education after Class 11, live in rented accommodation in the same locality.

''The accused had borrowed their landlord's car and performed the stunt on the expressway. The vehicle has been seized and we are questioning the accused,'' the spokesperson said.

The owner of the vehicle was traced using its registration number. Following the identification, a case has been registered and the accused were taken into custody on Thursday, the spokesperson added.

