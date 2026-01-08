Left Menu

Three arrested for performing car stunts on Gurugram-Sohna elevated expressway

Following the identification, a case has been registered and the accused were taken into custody on Thursday, the spokesperson added.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:55 IST
Three arrested for performing car stunts on Gurugram-Sohna elevated expressway
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram Police has arrested three men after a video of them performing dangerous stunts in a car went viral on social media, officials said on Thursday.

The officials said the video showed the accused hanging out of the windows of a car while the driver performed ''donuts'' or spins near Signature Global Daxin Vista on Gurugram-Sohna elevated expressway.

The 12-second clip shows the accused trio hanging out of the car windows with a background dialogue, stating, ''You are the topper of the school, we are the rusticated boys of the school'', they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vivek Kumar (20), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, Mohammad Sanam (20) of Bihar's Samastipur and Durgesh (23), of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

According to a police spokesperson, Durgesh runs a mobile phone shop in Saraswati Enclave and Vivek Kumar and Mohammad Sanam, both of whom discontinued their education after Class 11, live in rented accommodation in the same locality.

''The accused had borrowed their landlord's car and performed the stunt on the expressway. The vehicle has been seized and we are questioning the accused,'' the spokesperson said.

The owner of the vehicle was traced using its registration number. Following the identification, a case has been registered and the accused were taken into custody on Thursday, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaishnaw to confer 70th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar on 100 rail officials on Friday

Vaishnaw to confer 70th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar on 100 rail official...

 India
2
Punjab: AAP govt to launch war against gangsters on lines of Yudh Nashian Virudh

Punjab: AAP govt to launch war against gangsters on lines of Yudh Nashian Vi...

 India
3
Father dies, son loses eyesight after illicit liquor consumption in dry Bihar's Samastipur

Father dies, son loses eyesight after illicit liquor consumption in dry Biha...

 India
4
Lucknow Police direct schools to appoint traffic officers, manage congestion

Lucknow Police direct schools to appoint traffic officers, manage congestion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026