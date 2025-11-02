Tragic Mishap: Mason Found Dead in Unlocked Railway Engineer’s Car

In a tragic incident near Anand Vihar station, a 28-year-old Bihar native, identified as Javed, was found dead in the backseat of a railway engineer's car. Authorities confirm the cause of death as asphyxiation after Javed unintentionally got locked inside the vehicle.

Police responded to the scene around 7:30 pm on October 31 and identified no visible injuries on Javed's body. His belongings, including a backpack, mobile phone, and clothes, were discovered nearby, indicating no signs of struggle or foul play.

CCTV footage revealed Javed, a mason by trade, entered the unlocked car parked by Senior Section Engineer (Electrical) Guru Pratap at around 11:22 am. One of the engineer's staff inadvertently locked the car in the afternoon, unaware of Javed's presence inside. Investigations continue following a post-mortem at GTB Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)