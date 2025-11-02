Left Menu

Tragic Mishap: Mason Found Dead in Unlocked Railway Engineer’s Car

The body of a 28-year-old Bihar native, Javed, was discovered in a railway engineer's car near Anand Vihar station, after accidentally getting locked inside. He died of asphyxiation. The incident unfolded as Javed, intending to travel to Bihar, unwittingly entered the unlocked vehicle, and was later trapped.

Updated: 02-11-2025 23:28 IST
In a tragic incident near Anand Vihar station, a 28-year-old Bihar native, identified as Javed, was found dead in the backseat of a railway engineer's car. Authorities confirm the cause of death as asphyxiation after Javed unintentionally got locked inside the vehicle.

Police responded to the scene around 7:30 pm on October 31 and identified no visible injuries on Javed's body. His belongings, including a backpack, mobile phone, and clothes, were discovered nearby, indicating no signs of struggle or foul play.

CCTV footage revealed Javed, a mason by trade, entered the unlocked car parked by Senior Section Engineer (Electrical) Guru Pratap at around 11:22 am. One of the engineer's staff inadvertently locked the car in the afternoon, unaware of Javed's presence inside. Investigations continue following a post-mortem at GTB Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

