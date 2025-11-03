Trump to Skip Supreme Court's Tariff Showdown
U.S. President Donald Trump announced he will not attend the Supreme Court's upcoming oral arguments regarding the legality of his global tariffs. He expressed his desire to avoid affecting the significance of the decision. The Supreme Court is set to hear the case on Wednesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 04:58 IST
President Donald Trump has decided not to attend the Supreme Court's oral arguments over the legality of his global tariffs, he announced on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump emphasized he doesn't want to detract from the decision's significance.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear this pivotal case on Wednesday.
