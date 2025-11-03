Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes As Floods and Landslides Devastate Papua

At least 15 people, mainly children, are missing and feared dead after floods and landslides hit Papua, Indonesia, following heavy rains. Difficult terrain and security challenges hinder the ongoing rescue efforts. The event revisits a region fraught with historical unrest and violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:20 IST
Tragedy Strikes As Floods and Landslides Devastate Papua
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

At least 15 individuals, predominantly children, remain missing and are likely deceased after devastating floods and landslides struck Papua, Indonesia, due to relentless rains, a local official reported Monday. The incident underscores the challenges faced by the residents of this remote region in the face of natural disasters.

According to Alfredo Agustinus Rumbiak, the police chief of Nduga, the children, aged between eight and 17, were returning home after a volleyball game when the catastrophe occurred. They sought refuge on large rocks to escape the floods but were overpowered by the torrent and buried by falling rocks.

Ongoing search efforts involving residents, police, and military personnel are being complicated by the mountainous terrain and security concerns. The site, categorized as a 'red zone,' witnesses a continued bid for independence by Papuan separatists, further complicating rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025