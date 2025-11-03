Left Menu

Mumbai's Landmark Anti-Drug Chargesheet: A New Era in Narcotics Control

The Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell has filed a significant chargesheet under the amended MCOCA, targeting a drug syndicate. This marks the first case under the revised law. The probe led to stringent charges against traffickers arrested with 766 grams of mephedrone, highlighting a tougher stance on drug-related crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:10 IST
Mumbai's Landmark Anti-Drug Chargesheet: A New Era in Narcotics Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police made a decisive move by filing a groundbreaking chargesheet in a narcotics case, marking the first utilization of the amended Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a drug syndicate announced an official on Monday.

Following comprehensive investigations, the ANC's Bandra unit apprehended three drug traffickers in possession of 766 grams of mephedrone on August 7. The investigation uncovered the syndicate's involvement in multiple cases, predominantly concerning the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, informed the official.

Officer Vishal Chandanshive's in-depth probe revealed serious criminal activities meriting charges under the amended MCOCA. As a result, a 953-page chargesheet was submitted to the court, representing a robust legal measure against the syndicate—a pioneering case under the new provisions of the stringent MCOCA, noted the official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025