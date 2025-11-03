Mumbai's Landmark Anti-Drug Chargesheet: A New Era in Narcotics Control

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police made a decisive move by filing a groundbreaking chargesheet in a narcotics case, marking the first utilization of the amended Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a drug syndicate announced an official on Monday.

Following comprehensive investigations, the ANC's Bandra unit apprehended three drug traffickers in possession of 766 grams of mephedrone on August 7. The investigation uncovered the syndicate's involvement in multiple cases, predominantly concerning the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, informed the official.

Officer Vishal Chandanshive's in-depth probe revealed serious criminal activities meriting charges under the amended MCOCA. As a result, a 953-page chargesheet was submitted to the court, representing a robust legal measure against the syndicate—a pioneering case under the new provisions of the stringent MCOCA, noted the official.

