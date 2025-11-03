Left Menu

Nepal Gears Up for March Elections Amid Law and Order Concerns

Ahead of Nepal's March general elections, Prime Minister Sushila Karki held discussions with provincial chief ministers on maintaining law and order. Karki, Nepal's first woman prime minister, seeks to create a conducive environment for the elections following youth-led protests against corruption and social media bans.

Nepal is gearing up for its general elections in March, with Prime Minister Sushila Karki holding strategic discussions with the chief ministers of the nation's seven provinces. The urgent talks focused on ensuring law and order, deemed vital for the upcoming elections.

During the Sunday meeting, provincial leaders assured Karki of their readiness to collaborate with the federal government to create a favorable environment for the elections. This comes as Nepal grapples with the aftermath of youth-led 'Gen Z' protests demanding government accountability.

Prime Minister Karki remains confident in the security arrangements, citing the return of looted weapons and escaped prisoners as signs of stabilizing conditions. She continues to engage various political stakeholders, urging cooperation for free and fair elections.

