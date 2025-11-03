Nepal Gears Up for March Elections Amid Law and Order Concerns

Nepal is gearing up for its general elections in March, with Prime Minister Sushila Karki holding strategic discussions with the chief ministers of the nation's seven provinces. The urgent talks focused on ensuring law and order, deemed vital for the upcoming elections.

During the Sunday meeting, provincial leaders assured Karki of their readiness to collaborate with the federal government to create a favorable environment for the elections. This comes as Nepal grapples with the aftermath of youth-led 'Gen Z' protests demanding government accountability.

Prime Minister Karki remains confident in the security arrangements, citing the return of looted weapons and escaped prisoners as signs of stabilizing conditions. She continues to engage various political stakeholders, urging cooperation for free and fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)