IAS Officer Sanjay Garg Takes Charge as Director General of Bureau of Indian Standards

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Shri Sanjay Garg, from the 1994 Kerala cadre, has assumed charge as the Director General (DG) of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) — the National Standards Body of India — with effect from 1 November 2025. His appointment marks a significant leadership transition in one of India’s most vital regulatory and standardization institutions responsible for ensuring the quality, safety, and reliability of products and systems across sectors.

A Veteran Administrator with Over 30 Years of Service

Shri Garg brings with him more than three decades of distinguished administrative experience, having served in various key positions at both the State and Central levels. His expertise spans strategic planning, policy formulation, and implementation across a wide spectrum of domains — including agriculture, food logistics, industrial promotion, defence industry development, finance, and social welfare.

As a civil servant from the Kerala cadre, he is widely respected for his analytical acumen, results-oriented approach, and ability to lead complex policy initiatives with long-term institutional impact. His career reflects a consistent focus on modernization, digital governance, and evidence-based policymaking.

Leadership at DARE and ICAR: Pioneering Digital Transformation

Before taking charge at BIS, Shri Garg served as Additional Secretary in the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and as Secretary of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) — two key institutions driving India’s agricultural innovation and scientific advancement.

During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in the digital transformation of agricultural research management and administration, introducing advanced IT-based systems for data integration, performance tracking, and transparency in research governance.

One of his notable achievements was the expansion of the Kisan Sarathi portal, an interactive digital platform connecting farmers directly with agricultural scientists. The portal has become a major success story in promoting real-time knowledge exchange, helping farmers access expert advice on crop management, soil health, pest control, and weather-based farming practices.

Under his leadership, DARE and ICAR also launched multiple initiatives for capacity building, technology dissemination, and strengthening linkages between research institutions, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), and farming communities.

Contributions to Industry and Defence Sector Reform

Earlier in his career, Shri Garg was deeply involved in industrial promotion and defence sector policy reform. He worked on initiatives aimed at deregulation of the defence industry, promoting private-sector participation and self-reliance under the broader vision of ‘Make in India’.

He also contributed to the promotion of the leather industry, the management of World Bank-assisted projects, and the facilitation of public-private partnerships in the industrial ecosystem. His experience in both economic and social sectors reflects a strong understanding of India’s developmental priorities and regulatory challenges.

New Vision for BIS: Strengthening Standards for a Global India

As the Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards, Shri Garg will lead an organization that plays a critical role in standardization, certification, and quality assurance — essential components for industrial competitiveness and consumer protection.

BIS, operating under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, formulates national standards across industries, manages product certification schemes, ensures laboratory accreditation, and promotes conformity to international standards.

With India rapidly integrating into the global economy, BIS is expanding its focus on smart manufacturing, sustainability, digital standards, green certification, and alignment with global benchmarks under the World Trade Organization (WTO) framework.

As the DG, Shri Garg will also serve as President of India’s National Committee in the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) — a role that places him at the center of India’s engagement with international standardization bodies, enabling greater participation in shaping global norms for emerging technologies such as electric mobility, renewable energy, digital security, and AI-driven manufacturing systems.

Driving Innovation, Safety, and Consumer Trust

Industry experts expect Shri Garg’s leadership to further enhance BIS’s role as a forward-looking regulatory body that balances innovation with safety and sustainability. His administrative background in both industrial policy and scientific research equips him to guide BIS through a period of transformation where technology, trade, and consumer expectations are evolving rapidly.

BIS has already taken several steps to support Ease of Doing Business, including online certification processes, faster product testing protocols, and outreach to startups and MSMEs to ensure compliance with standards. Under Shri Garg’s stewardship, these efforts are expected to gain further momentum, helping industries meet quality benchmarks while ensuring that Indian products gain wider global acceptance.

A Commitment to Standards that Empower

Assuming office, Shri Garg reaffirmed BIS’s commitment to “quality standards that empower people, protect consumers, and position India as a leader in global manufacturing.” His tenure is anticipated to focus on strengthening the institutional framework of standardization, expanding consumer awareness campaigns, and deepening collaboration with industry, academia, and international bodies.

The appointment of Shri Sanjay Garg as BIS Director General reflects the government’s vision to infuse experienced leadership into India’s key regulatory institutions — reinforcing the country’s pursuit of excellence, innovation, and quality assurance as it moves toward Viksit Bharat @ 2047.