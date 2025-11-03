Left Menu

Delhi High Court Steps In For Actor Celina Jaitly's Brother Detained In UAE

The Delhi High Court has directed authorities to ensure effective legal representation for actor Celina Jaitly's brother, detained in the UAE for over a year. The court has asked the government to respond to the family's plea for assistance in communicating and resolving legal issues by December 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:58 IST
detention
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has intervened in the case of actor Celina Jaitly's brother, who has been detained in the UAE for over a year, demanding that the government ensure he receives effective legal representation.

The court has asked the central government to respond to Jaitly's plea, which highlights the lack of communication and legal assistance for her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been in the UAE since 2016.

Despite consular access being granted by Indian authorities in the UAE, Celina has been unable to reach her brother, prompting the court to assign a nodal officer to facilitate communication and provide regular updates on his legal status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

