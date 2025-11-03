Tragedy in the Lift: Shocking Act Caught on CCTV

In a disturbing incident captured on CCTV, a woman identified as Pushpalatha has been arrested for allegedly killing a pet dog by violently banging it against the floor of a lift. The incident occurred on November 1 and has shocked the local community.

According to the police, the incident was discovered when the dog's 23-year-old owner checked the CCTV footage after being told her four-year-old pet, Goofy, had died unexpectedly. Pushpalatha, who was employed to care for the pet, claimed initially to know nothing about the cause of death.

Following the discovery, a case was registered against Pushpalatha under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The woman was subsequently arrested, confirming the allegations that have sparked widespread outrage.

(With inputs from agencies.)