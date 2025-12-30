Left Menu

Violent Loan Dispute: Man Tied and Beaten in Shocking Incident

A man was violently attacked over a loan dispute in Thenari, Okarampallam. Two friends, Sreekesh and Girish, were arrested for assaulting Vipin by tying him to an electric post and beating him. This comes shortly after a separate lynching incident involving a Chhattisgarh migrant labourer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:06 IST
A dramatic escalation in a financial feud led to a violent assault on a 30-year-old man, who was tied to an electric post and assaulted by friends, police reported on Tuesday.

The clash unfolded in Thenari, Okarampallam, coinciding with another fatal incident involving a migrant labourer lynched on December 17. Authorities confirmed that Sreekesh and Girish were detained following the shocking attack.

Investigations revealed the violence was fuelled by a loan dispute. The duo overpowered Vipin, restrained him with a towel, and left him vulnerable on a public road before launching a brutal assault. Subsequently, police registered the case suo motu, and the assailants were placed in judicial custody after a complaint was filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

