Violent Loan Dispute: Man Tied and Beaten in Shocking Incident

A dramatic escalation in a financial feud led to a violent assault on a 30-year-old man, who was tied to an electric post and assaulted by friends, police reported on Tuesday.

The clash unfolded in Thenari, Okarampallam, coinciding with another fatal incident involving a migrant labourer lynched on December 17. Authorities confirmed that Sreekesh and Girish were detained following the shocking attack.

Investigations revealed the violence was fuelled by a loan dispute. The duo overpowered Vipin, restrained him with a towel, and left him vulnerable on a public road before launching a brutal assault. Subsequently, police registered the case suo motu, and the assailants were placed in judicial custody after a complaint was filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)