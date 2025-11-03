Left Menu

Community Demands Justice: Murder Suspect Evades Arrest

A protest in Beed highlighted the police's failure to arrest the main accused in the murder of 22-year-old Yash Devendra Dhaka. Demonstrators demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team and compensation for Dhaka's family, urging accountability for the crime committed during a birthday celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:14 IST
In Beed, tensions flared as protesters took to the streets on Monday, voicing frustration over the police's inability to arrest the main suspect in a murder case.

The case involves 22-year-old engineering student Yash Devendra Dhaka, who was fatally stabbed following a dispute at a birthday party.

Demonstrators submitted a memorandum urging the establishment of a Special Investigation Team and compensation for Dhaka's family, as prominent political figures joined the rally.

