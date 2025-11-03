Community Demands Justice: Murder Suspect Evades Arrest

In Beed, tensions flared as protesters took to the streets on Monday, voicing frustration over the police's inability to arrest the main suspect in a murder case.

The case involves 22-year-old engineering student Yash Devendra Dhaka, who was fatally stabbed following a dispute at a birthday party.

Demonstrators submitted a memorandum urging the establishment of a Special Investigation Team and compensation for Dhaka's family, as prominent political figures joined the rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)