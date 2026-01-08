Left Menu

UK PM Starmer reiterates his position on Greenland to Danish PM

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-01-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 23:26 IST
British Prime ‌Minister Keir Starmer reiterated his position ⁠on Greenland during a call with Danish Prime Minister Mette ​Frederiksen on Thursday, ‍a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

Starmer has said that he ⁠stood ‌with ⁠Denmark in its defence of ‍Greenland after President Donald ​Trump's renewed push to bring ⁠it under U.S. control.

The ⁠leaders also discussed Ukraine and progress made ⁠in Paris with the so-called "Coalition ⁠of ‌the Willing" partners, she added.

