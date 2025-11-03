Left Menu

Illegal Betting Racket Busted: ED Seizes Rs 35 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate has seized 300 bank accounts holding Rs 35 crore in illegal earnings from betting and gambling activities. The accounts, created using forged documents, were linked to a syndicate facilitating these illicit transactions. This action stems from an Ahmedabad crime branch FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a decisive step against illegal betting and gambling by attaching 300 bank accounts containing deposits worth more than Rs 35 crore. The federal probe agency identified these funds as proceeds from illicit activities.

On October 29, the Ahmedabad zonal office of the ED issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize these assets. The case centers on Jitender Tejabhai Hiragar, who allegedly orchestrated a scheme involving forged documents to open dummy accounts.

These accounts facilitated high-volume banking transactions linked to gambling and other illegal activities, preying on unsuspecting individuals. The money laundering investigation was prompted by an FIR filed by the Ahmedabad crime branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

