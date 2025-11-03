Illegal Betting Racket Busted: ED Seizes Rs 35 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a decisive step against illegal betting and gambling by attaching 300 bank accounts containing deposits worth more than Rs 35 crore. The federal probe agency identified these funds as proceeds from illicit activities.

On October 29, the Ahmedabad zonal office of the ED issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize these assets. The case centers on Jitender Tejabhai Hiragar, who allegedly orchestrated a scheme involving forged documents to open dummy accounts.

These accounts facilitated high-volume banking transactions linked to gambling and other illegal activities, preying on unsuspecting individuals. The money laundering investigation was prompted by an FIR filed by the Ahmedabad crime branch.

