Tourist Harassment Scandal in Munnar

A Mumbai-based tourist, Janvi, reported harassment by taxi drivers in Munnar, Kerala. Her video post led to the arrest of two drivers and the suspension of police officials. Janvi criticized the local policy against online taxis, affecting her willingness to revisit Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has emerged in Munnar where a Mumbai-based tourist, Janvi, alleged harassment by local taxi drivers during her visit. Authorities have already arrested two drivers and suspended two police officers following the complaint.

Janvi, an assistant professor, detailed her ordeal in a viral three-minute social media video. She recounted how local taxi unions opposed her use of an online cab service, leading to intimidation and police inaction.

The incident has sparked outrage, with Kerala's Tourism Minister condemning it. The case raises concerns about tourist safety and the influence of taxi unions in the region, as Munnar police continue their investigation.

