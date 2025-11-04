Upheaval at FHFA: Inspector General Joe Allen's Removal Amid Political Turmoil

Joe Allen, the acting inspector general for the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), is reportedly being removed from his role. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed the action amid the agency's growing involvement in political matters linked to President Trump's administration.

The FHFA under director Bill Pulte has taken notable steps, such as launching a hotline to combat mortgage fraud and alleging criminal activities tied to Trump's opponents, including New York Attorney General Letitia James. Pulte's measures have sidestepped the inspector general's office, drawing significant attention.

Allen, who also served as chief counsel, assumed the acting inspector general position in April 2025. However, the current status of his position is uncertain, as the FHFA's website recently listed the role as vacant. Meanwhile, James, who last year secured a significant fraud verdict against Trump, now faces her own legal challenges.

