Upheaval at FHFA: Inspector General Joe Allen's Removal Amid Political Turmoil

Joe Allen, acting inspector general of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), is being removed from his position. This move comes as FHFA director Bill Pulte supports President Trump's campaign against political adversaries, including New York Attorney General Letitia James. It remains unclear if Allen will continue his other roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 00:39 IST
Joe Allen, the acting inspector general for the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), is reportedly being removed from his role. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed the action amid the agency's growing involvement in political matters linked to President Trump's administration.

The FHFA under director Bill Pulte has taken notable steps, such as launching a hotline to combat mortgage fraud and alleging criminal activities tied to Trump's opponents, including New York Attorney General Letitia James. Pulte's measures have sidestepped the inspector general's office, drawing significant attention.

Allen, who also served as chief counsel, assumed the acting inspector general position in April 2025. However, the current status of his position is uncertain, as the FHFA's website recently listed the role as vacant. Meanwhile, James, who last year secured a significant fraud verdict against Trump, now faces her own legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

