Tragic River Crossing: 15 Lives Lost Amid Ongoing Search in Papua

A tragic incident in Indonesia's Papua region saw 15 people, mostly children, drown attempting a river crossing. Another eight children remain missing in a similar incident. The search operations are complicated by the region's challenging terrain and conflict status. More heavy rains are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Papua, Indonesia, a devastating incident claimed the lives of 15 individuals, predominantly children, who were swept away while crossing a swollen river. This tragedy unfolded in the remote village of Dal after heavy rains intensified, causing treacherous river conditions.

Local police chief Alfredo Agustinus Rumbiak confirmed that only one body has been recovered so far, as efforts continue to find the others. Amid the search, authorities are also looking for eight children missing from a similar occurrence nearby. The challenging terrain and the region's classification as a conflict or 'red zone' have impeded rescue operations.

The Indonesian disaster agency has warned of potential additional floods with prospective heavy rains in the area. The Nduga region holds historical tension due to its separatist movements, adding complexity to ongoing rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

