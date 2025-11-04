Left Menu

Arrest of Repeat Offender Sparks Renewed Focus on Delhi Crime

Two men, including a known offender, have been arrested for a violent attack in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy in July, where five people were seriously injured. The main conspirator, Md Mumtaz Ansari, was particularly notorious, with a history of involvement in serious crimes, including murder and robbery.

Updated: 04-11-2025 18:26 IST
In a dramatic development, Delhi police have apprehended two men in connection with a brutal assault in Bhalswa Dairy last July. The arrested individuals are identified as Md Mumtaz Ansari, a known criminal, and Shamim, both hailing from Azadpur, police revealed on Tuesday.

The July 18 incident saw a violent clash erupt between neighborhood groups, leading to significant injuries among five family members. The attackers, reportedly led by Ansari, fled the scene, leaving the victims grievously wounded. Ansari, a habitual offender, was also linked to several prior criminal activities, police stated.

Continuing their investigation, the authorities tracked down Ansari and Shamim in the Inderlok area of Delhi. During questioning, Ansari confessed to orchestrating the premeditated attack and admitted to inciting others to join in. The case has underscored the persistent issue of crime in the region.

