Bombs, Bullets, and a Bogus Threat: The Bhubaneswar Drama

A woman in Bhubaneswar, Ghunguru Misra, orchestrated a fake attack involving crude bombs and gunfire to fraudulently secure an arms license. Three accomplices were arrested, but Misra remains at large. Authorities discovered the scheme after she lodged several complaints about non-existent threats to her life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A dramatic pursuit is on for a woman from Bhubaneswar, identified as Ghunguru Misra, who orchestrated her own attack with the help of hired accomplices. The woman's aim was to falsely show herself as a victim needing protection through an arms license, police revealed.

According to Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh, Misra had previously filed complaints on September 11 and October 4, detailing alleged threatening incidents involving bomb attacks and gunfire outside her Bharatpur residence. The twist in the investigation unveiled that Misra herself had orchestrated these events.

Three individuals, including her driver, Debasis Mohapatra, and two others, Santosh Mahakhud and Chandan Nayak, have been apprehended. Misra remains elusive as authorities continue to search for her, amidst a murky plot of deceit designed to obtain an arms license.

(With inputs from agencies.)

