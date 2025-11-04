Bombs, Bullets, and a Bogus Threat: The Bhubaneswar Drama

A dramatic pursuit is on for a woman from Bhubaneswar, identified as Ghunguru Misra, who orchestrated her own attack with the help of hired accomplices. The woman's aim was to falsely show herself as a victim needing protection through an arms license, police revealed.

According to Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh, Misra had previously filed complaints on September 11 and October 4, detailing alleged threatening incidents involving bomb attacks and gunfire outside her Bharatpur residence. The twist in the investigation unveiled that Misra herself had orchestrated these events.

Three individuals, including her driver, Debasis Mohapatra, and two others, Santosh Mahakhud and Chandan Nayak, have been apprehended. Misra remains elusive as authorities continue to search for her, amidst a murky plot of deceit designed to obtain an arms license.

