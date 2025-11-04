Left Menu

EU Expansion: A Road Paved with Reform Challenges

The European Union's recent enlargement reports applauded Ukraine for reform progress, while criticizing Serbia and Georgia for democratic backsliding. Montenegro was highlighted as leading in membership talks. Despite the EU's stalled enlargement process, the prospect of membership remains a significant driver for reform across the Western Balkans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The recent enlargement reports from the European Union have cast a spotlight on Ukraine's reform progress. Despite commendations, the EU noted concerns over the limited advancements in tackling corruption. Ukraine remains steadfast in its goal to conclude accession talks by 2028, though an increase in reform pace is necessary.

Meanwhile, Serbia received sharp warnings regarding corruption and transparency issues. The public distrust stems from slow reforms and excessive force against protesters. The European Commission urged Serbia to address the stagnation in fundamental rights and freedom of expression.

Georgia's EU membership talks have been suspended due to democratic backsliding. While Montenegro's progress towards joining the EU was praised, the country is encouraged to maintain its reform efforts. Overall, the EU's enlargement process involves a complex balance of reform and commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

