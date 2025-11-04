EU Expansion: A Road Paved with Reform Challenges

The recent enlargement reports from the European Union have cast a spotlight on Ukraine's reform progress. Despite commendations, the EU noted concerns over the limited advancements in tackling corruption. Ukraine remains steadfast in its goal to conclude accession talks by 2028, though an increase in reform pace is necessary.

Meanwhile, Serbia received sharp warnings regarding corruption and transparency issues. The public distrust stems from slow reforms and excessive force against protesters. The European Commission urged Serbia to address the stagnation in fundamental rights and freedom of expression.

Georgia's EU membership talks have been suspended due to democratic backsliding. While Montenegro's progress towards joining the EU was praised, the country is encouraged to maintain its reform efforts. Overall, the EU's enlargement process involves a complex balance of reform and commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)