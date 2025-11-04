Left Menu

High Court Denies Bail to Former Temple Priest in High-Profile Suicide Case

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail application of Adya Prasad Tiwari, former head priest of Bade Hanuman Ji temple, in the case concerning the suicide of Akhara Parishad President Narendra Giri. The court directed under trial review committees to evaluate if Tiwari could be released under specific legal provisions.

Updated: 04-11-2025 21:34 IST
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has turned down the bail plea of Adya Prasad Tiwari, the former head priest of Prayagraj's Bade Hanuman Ji temple, tied to the high-profile suicide case of Akhara Parishad President Narendra Giri.

Facing allegations of abetment to suicide and conspiracy, Tiwari's case, initially handled by UP police, was transferred to the CBI. Justice Ashutosh Srivastava has directed under trial review committees to consider if Tiwari can be released under specific legal guidelines.

Despite claims that Tiwari served a significant detention period qualifying for release, the prosecution argued he aimed to delay trial proceedings without merit. The CBI's charge sheet highlighted grave mental harassment as a factor leading to Giri's death, resulting in the incarceration of Tiwari and two others.

