French Investigations Spotlight Major Online Retailers Over Suspected Rule Breaches

Online retail giants Shein, Temu, AliExpress, and Wish are under investigation in France for allegedly allowing minors to access inappropriate content on their platforms. This probe followed a complaint about child-like sex dolls sold on Shein. The companies face serious legal consequences if found guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French authorities have launched an investigation into major online retailers Shein, Temu, AliExpress, and Wish, following allegations of rule violations. These allegations involve minors gaining access to inappropriate content, a serious accusation that has prompted swift action from the companies involved.

Shein, a leading Chinese online retailer, is facing a potential ban in France after a consumer watchdog uncovered child-like sex dolls available on its marketplace. As a proactive measure, Shein removed these items and pledged full cooperation with the investigation. The company's spokesperson, Quentin Ruffat, assured that the offending vendors are being removed.

The Paris prosecutor's office has confirmed that the probe pertains to disseminating material harmful to minors. This includes graphic content accessible on these platforms, a charge that carries significant penalties. Other online retailers, such as AliExpress and Temu, are also taking corrective measures to comply with regulations. However, Wish has yet to comment on the situation.

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

