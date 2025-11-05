French Investigations Spotlight Major Online Retailers Over Suspected Rule Breaches

The French authorities have launched an investigation into major online retailers Shein, Temu, AliExpress, and Wish, following allegations of rule violations. These allegations involve minors gaining access to inappropriate content, a serious accusation that has prompted swift action from the companies involved.

Shein, a leading Chinese online retailer, is facing a potential ban in France after a consumer watchdog uncovered child-like sex dolls available on its marketplace. As a proactive measure, Shein removed these items and pledged full cooperation with the investigation. The company's spokesperson, Quentin Ruffat, assured that the offending vendors are being removed.

The Paris prosecutor's office has confirmed that the probe pertains to disseminating material harmful to minors. This includes graphic content accessible on these platforms, a charge that carries significant penalties. Other online retailers, such as AliExpress and Temu, are also taking corrective measures to comply with regulations. However, Wish has yet to comment on the situation.