Teen Tragedy Unfolds in Pune: A Tale of Youth and Conflict

A 17-year-old was fatally stabbed in Pune due to an old enmity. The incident happened near Maharana Pratap Garden, and three teenagers were detained. Police verified the participants' ages as below 18, clarified no gang involvement, and linked the murder to past disputes, recovering the murder weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:18 IST
A 17-year-old boy lost his life to a stabbing incident in Pune on Tuesday, police reported. The violent episode stemmed from a longstanding feud among the youths involved. Following the sordid affair, police detained three teenagers, all believed to be involved in the fatal attack.

The confrontation occurred near Maharana Pratap Garden on Bajirao Road, a bustling area in the city center. According to an official from the Khadak police station, the victim was ambushed and stabbed while riding his motorcycle with a friend. Authorities identified and apprehended the suspects swiftly, securing the weapon used in the crime.

Both the victim and the suspects hail from the Parvati area and were reportedly familiar with each other. Police officials were quick to dispel notions of gang rivalry, labeling the participants as rogue elements distinct from gang activities. All individuals involved are minors, under 18 years of age.

