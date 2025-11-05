Teen Tragedy Unfolds in Pune: A Tale of Youth and Conflict

A 17-year-old boy lost his life to a stabbing incident in Pune on Tuesday, police reported. The violent episode stemmed from a longstanding feud among the youths involved. Following the sordid affair, police detained three teenagers, all believed to be involved in the fatal attack.

The confrontation occurred near Maharana Pratap Garden on Bajirao Road, a bustling area in the city center. According to an official from the Khadak police station, the victim was ambushed and stabbed while riding his motorcycle with a friend. Authorities identified and apprehended the suspects swiftly, securing the weapon used in the crime.

Both the victim and the suspects hail from the Parvati area and were reportedly familiar with each other. Police officials were quick to dispel notions of gang rivalry, labeling the participants as rogue elements distinct from gang activities. All individuals involved are minors, under 18 years of age.

(With inputs from agencies.)