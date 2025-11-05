Left Menu

Taiwan Challenges China's Conditions for APEC Summit Attendance

Taiwan claims that China has added conditions to their participation in next year's APEC summit in Shenzhen. This violates a prior commitment for equal involvement, as per Taiwan's foreign minister. The tensions increase amid China's military pressure, with Taiwan aiming to defend its international rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 07:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 07:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid growing tensions, Taiwan's Foreign Minister accused China of imposing additional conditions on the island's participation in the forthcoming APEC summit in Shenzhen. This marks a shift from previous assurances given by China, allowing for "equal participation" at the prestigious meeting set for next November.

The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit remains one of the few international platforms where Taiwan is an active participant. Against the backdrop of mounting military pressure from China, Taiwan reiterated its right to participate fairly, referencing commitments made during last year's summit in Peru.

China's foreign ministry has underscored the importance of the "one China" principle, yet Taiwan emphasizes its independent governance and will collaborate with allied nations to secure its rightful place at the summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

