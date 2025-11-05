China's Bid to Reform Global Trade

At the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Chinese Premier Li Qiang addressed the hurdles posed by worldwide trade restrictions, asserting China's dedication to reforming the international economic and trading landscape.

Li underscored the need for fair, reasonable, and transparent trade regulations, which he believes are essential for facilitating smoother business operations globally.

This significant statement was made at the opening of the expo, which runs from November 5 to 10, aiming to foster better trading ties.