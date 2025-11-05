China's Bid to Reform Global Trade
Chinese Premier Li Qiang highlighted the barriers created by global trade restrictions and emphasized China's commitment to reforming the global economic and trading system, aiming for more equitable and transparent trade practices. He made these remarks at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.
At the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Chinese Premier Li Qiang addressed the hurdles posed by worldwide trade restrictions, asserting China's dedication to reforming the international economic and trading landscape.
Li underscored the need for fair, reasonable, and transparent trade regulations, which he believes are essential for facilitating smoother business operations globally.
This significant statement was made at the opening of the expo, which runs from November 5 to 10, aiming to foster better trading ties.
