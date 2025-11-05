Left Menu

Tragedy on Ghaghra: Boat Capsize Claims Five Lives

A boat capsized in the Katarniaghat forest area, leading to a tragic loss of life. Five people, including a five-year-old girl, died as their bodies were recovered from the merging Rivers Kaudiyala and Ghaghra. Four remain missing, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 05-11-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 09:59 IST
Tragedy on Ghaghra: Boat Capsize Claims Five Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old girl's body has been recovered from the Ghaghra River near Lakhimpur after a boat capsize, officials reported. The tragedy struck on October 29, when a boat with 22 passengers toppled in the Katarniaghat forest area.

The unfortunate incident has claimed the lives of five individuals, including the young girl. Despite valiant rescue efforts, four individuals remain missing. Local law enforcement continues the search operation.

The deceased have been identified, among them were Komal, aged five, and Ramjeyi, 60, who died en route to medical care. Efforts to locate the remaining missing persons persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Monorail Mishap Stirs Concerns Amid System Upgrade

Mumbai Monorail Mishap Stirs Concerns Amid System Upgrade

 India
2
Punjab CM Advocates for Kartarpur Corridor Reopening

Punjab CM Advocates for Kartarpur Corridor Reopening

 India
3
Pine Labs to Elevate Global Fintech Presence with IPO Launch

Pine Labs to Elevate Global Fintech Presence with IPO Launch

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Farmer's Fatal Protest Over Land Compensation

Tragedy Strikes: Farmer's Fatal Protest Over Land Compensation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025