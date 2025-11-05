Tragedy on Ghaghra: Boat Capsize Claims Five Lives

A five-year-old girl's body has been recovered from the Ghaghra River near Lakhimpur after a boat capsize, officials reported. The tragedy struck on October 29, when a boat with 22 passengers toppled in the Katarniaghat forest area.

The unfortunate incident has claimed the lives of five individuals, including the young girl. Despite valiant rescue efforts, four individuals remain missing. Local law enforcement continues the search operation.

The deceased have been identified, among them were Komal, aged five, and Ramjeyi, 60, who died en route to medical care. Efforts to locate the remaining missing persons persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)