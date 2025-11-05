Left Menu

Unseen Threat: Russian Drones Disrupt European Airspace

Russia's increased drone incursions, labeled hybrid warfare by the EU, target European NATO airspace, creating operational disruptions. With significant incidents reported across multiple countries, the intrusions incite security investigations and prompt immediate military and aviation responses amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Unseen Threat: Russian Drones Disrupt European Airspace
  • Belgium

Reports indicate a spike in Russian drone incursions violating European NATO countries' airspace since September, raising security concerns across the continent.

The EU considers these acts a form of hybrid warfare aimed at destabilizing Europe, though Russia's involvement in all cases remains speculative.

The incidents have triggered investigations and military responses, underscoring the complex geopolitics involving airspace security across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

